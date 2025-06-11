11:35
INFORM disaster risk assessment model tested for the first time in Kyrgyzstan

INFORM disaster risk assessment model has been tested for the first time in Kyrgyzstan. This tool is designed to assess disaster risks at the local level to improve decision-making in prevention, preparedness, and timely response. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The project is being implemented with support from the Government of Switzerland and the United Nations World Food Programme.

As part of the pilot project, a localized INFORM model was applied at the municipal level in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region — one of the regions most prone to natural disasters in the country.

Covering all 13 rural municipalities, the model provided a comprehensive picture of disaster risk for more than 300,000 residents, the ministry noted.

The INFORM model provides comprehensive data on potential disasters in the area. By using scientific risk assessments, the tool helps guide informed decision-making and identify priority areas requiring resources.
