“Aitmatov - Future of the Turkic World" Forum opened in Bishkek

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Kyrgyzstan hosted an International Forum «Chingiz Aitmatov — the Future of the Turkic World». The press service of the NAS reported.

According to it, the event was organized on the initiative of the international organization TURKSOY and the Aitmatov Institute of Language and Literature under the NAS of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The forum was attended by the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov, the Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, the Deputy Head of the Department of Political and Economic Research of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Oktyabr Kapalbaev, the mufti of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, the head of the Aitmatov Institute in Turkey, professor Ilyas Topsakal, members of the Turkish Parliament, scientists, representatives of the authorities and the creative intelligentsia.

The forum began with a visit to the national historical and memorial complex Ata-Beyit and reading the Quran in memory of the great writer. Chingiz Aitmatov was buried on the territory of the memorial complex in 2008.

In February 2025, the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute was opened in Turkey at the initiative of the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli.

The forum became a platform for discussing the writer’s legacy and its significance for the future of the Turkic world.
