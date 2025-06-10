New building for 1.4 billion soms to be constructed on site of old KNU dormitory

Construction of a modern 16-story educational and residential complex on the site of the old dormitory has begun at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University (KNU). The university’s website reports.
The new building, with a total area of 16,000 square meters, will combine an educational building, a dormitory, a library, a kindergarten, and other social facilities.
Following the results of an open tender, the construction work was entrusted to Bay Tash LLC. The building is planned to be constructed in 1.5-2 years.
The new building will include:
- Classrooms and administrative premises;
- A dormitory for 400 students;
- Hotel rooms for foreign teachers and master’s degree students (15th-16th floors);
- A 24-hour library with 200 seats;
- An amphitheater, a conference hall with 600 seats, and a museum;
- Medical and sports facilities, a kindergarten with 60 places;
- Recreation and self-study areas, an observatory;
- Cafes and catering facilities;
- Two-level underground parking for 60 cars and open parking for 30 cars.
It should be noted that the demolition of the unsuitable and dilapidated dormitory No. 4 and the construction of a new building were approved on the basis of technical conclusions of authorized state bodies and approved by the Academic Council of KNU.
The project is being implemented as part of a program to upgrade the infrastructure for the 100th anniversary of KNU and has been developed in accordance with modern construction codes and standards.