New building for 1.4 billion soms to be constructed on site of old KNU dormitory

Construction of a modern 16-story educational and residential complex on the site of the old dormitory has begun at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University (KNU). The university’s website reports.

The new building, with a total area of 16,000 square meters, will combine an educational building, a dormitory, a library, a kindergarten, and other social facilities.

According to Baktybek Aitakhunov, Vice Rector of KNU for Economic Affairs, the total cost of construction will be 1,379,820 billion soms. It is noted that 500 million will be transferred from the university’s own budget, and 879,820 million — from the Development Fund.

Following the results of an open tender, the construction work was entrusted to Bay Tash LLC. The building is planned to be constructed in 1.5-2 years.

The new building will include:

Classrooms and administrative premises;

A dormitory for 400 students;

Hotel rooms for foreign teachers and master’s degree students (15th-16th floors);

A 24-hour library with 200 seats;

An amphitheater, a conference hall with 600 seats, and a museum;

Medical and sports facilities, a kindergarten with 60 places;

Recreation and self-study areas, an observatory;

Cafes and catering facilities;

Two-level underground parking for 60 cars and open parking for 30 cars.

It should be noted that the demolition of the unsuitable and dilapidated dormitory No. 4 and the construction of a new building were approved on the basis of technical conclusions of authorized state bodies and approved by the Academic Council of KNU.

The project is being implemented as part of a program to upgrade the infrastructure for the 100th anniversary of KNU and has been developed in accordance with modern construction codes and standards.