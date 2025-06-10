Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order

About 3,000 police officers will be deployed to maintain public order during the third-round qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported to 24.kg news agency.

The match will take place today, June 10, at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek urges citizens to refrain from violating public order, to show respect for the demands of police officers, and to arrive early to avoid large crowds and delays when passing through security checks.