SCNS returns 120-hectare rice plantation to Ministry of Agriculture

A case of illegal transfer of agricultural land plots for long-term lease in Ak-Turpak village, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region has been revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, a rice plantation of 120 hectares, registered to legal entities, was leased.

As a result of measures taken in accordance with the law, the land was voluntarily returned to the state. It was transferred to the balance of the Kadamdzhai District Department of Agricultural Development of the Ministry of Agriculture.