12:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

SCNS returns 120-hectare rice plantation to Ministry of Agriculture

A case of illegal transfer of agricultural land plots for long-term lease in Ak-Turpak village, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region has been revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, a rice plantation of 120 hectares, registered to legal entities, was leased.

As a result of measures taken in accordance with the law, the land was voluntarily returned to the state. It was transferred to the balance of the Kadamdzhai District Department of Agricultural Development of the Ministry of Agriculture.
link: https://24.kg/english/332121/
views: 127
Print
Related
6.3 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Kyrgyzenergostroy voluntarily transfers land plot of over 8 hectares to state
307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
Auction for land lease in Saimaluu-Tash park announced
Land plots and object in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
Land plots no longer be distributed free of charge to Kyrgyzstanis
Land commission members detained in Talas region
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
12:18
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry...
12:11
QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold
12:04
Entry ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into effect in USA
11:55
500 children from vulnerable groups sent to Altyn-Balalyk for summer vacation
11:42
Cabinet establishes new state waste management company — Eco Operator