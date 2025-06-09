18:00
Kyrgyzstan ready to join efforts to save World Ocean — Baisalov at UN Conference

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov is participating in the United Nations Ocean Conference, currently taking place in Nice, France.

The large-scale international event, held under the auspices of the UN, has brought together heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, the scientific community, and civil society to discuss current challenges related to the protection of the World Ocean and to find joint solutions for the sustainable use of marine resources.

Speaking at the conference, Edil Baisalov will present the position of the Kyrgyz Republic on climate change, the preservation of water and mountain ecosystems, sustainable development, and international cooperation in the context of the UN 2030 Agenda.

«As an equal member of the United Nations, Kyrgyzstan cannot stand aside when it comes to saving the World Ocean. We are deeply concerned about global climate change, biodiversity conservation, and humanity’s adaptation to a rapidly changing world. We are ready to make every effort, as a responsible member of the international community, to support global initiatives aimed at environmental protection and sustainable development worldwide,» Edil Baisalov said to 24.kg news agency.

As part of the forum, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts and representatives of international organizations. The discussions will focus on strengthening environmental partnerships, implementing climate initiatives, and promoting Kyrgyzstan’s international agenda.
