14:34
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea

A match of the ninth round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying stage between Kyrgyzstan and North Korea has concluded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The teams played to a 2–2 draw.

Gulzhigit Alykulov scored for Kyrgyzstan in the 57th minute. The second goal came from an own goal by Song-Hye Kim in the 95th minute.

The first match between Kyrgyzstan and North Korea took place on October 15, 2024, in Bishkek and ended with a 1–0 victory for the Kyrgyz team.

After eight rounds, Kyrgyzstan took fifth place in Group A with six points.

On June 10, the national team of Kyrgyzstan will host the UAE team in the capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/331848/
views: 235
Print
Related
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
Sadyr Japarov named top scorer at Muras futsal tournament
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Muras football tournament with participation of Sadyr Japarov starts in Bishkek
Football players from Kyrgyzstan (U17) defeat team of Kazakhstan
CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan take 4th place
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan to play for third place
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Edmar Lacerda appointed head coach of Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan
American football teams of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan play in Bishkek
Popular
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
7 June, Saturday
14:22
Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka
14:08
Toru-Aigyr village in Issyk-Kul region to be supplied with drinking water
14:01
Indian business invited to cooperate in trade, industry and healthcare
13:52
Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan registers Muras Bank
13:45
Board of EAEU Customs Services discusses number of issues in Issyk-Kul region