World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova on the occasion of completion of her mission. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the work being carried out on the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project.

«I would like to note your personal contribution to the promotion of the large-scale energy project on the construction of Kambarata HPP-1. For your contribution to strengthening cooperation, as well as attracting public investment to Kyrgyzstan, let me present you with the Honorary Certificate from the Cabinet of Ministers,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, in turn, expressed gratitude for the high assessment of her work in office.

«I am pleased with the progress that the Kyrgyz Republic has made over the past few years. You are seeking to make a «leopard leap.» I am sure that you will become the «leopard of Central Asia». I congratulate you on the beginning of Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, this is the merit of your government. We have achieved a lot together, and this is just the beginning,» she said.