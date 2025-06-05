Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region

According to the Institute of Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred in Kyrgyzstan today, June 5, at 4.18 p.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The epicenter was located near the village of Kara-Bulun, At-Bashy district, Naryn region, where the strength of the tremors reached magnitude 4. In the neighboring Kyzyl-Tuu and Kazybek settlements, tremors of about magnitude 3.5 were felt. The earthquake was recorded within a radius of up to 79 kilometers from the epicenter, including in Naryn.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no casualties or damage were registered.