Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024

The level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and the CIS member states increased by 10 percent last year. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev stated during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in an expanded format.

According to him, the level of mutual trade with CIS countries accounted for 37.4 percent of total trade turnover, 48.2 percent of exports, and 34 percent of imports. The growth of the combined GDP of the CIS countries in the world GDP amounted to 4.4 percent at year-end 2024.

«The main macroeconomic indicators of the Commonwealth countries, economic growth rates, increased welfare of the population, and expansion of domestic market capacity indicate that the Commonwealth is in an active phase of development, increasing business activity and forming a space for mutually beneficial cooperation. In this regard, Kyrgyzstan is ready to activate joint projects in energy industry, logistics, construction, agriculture, digital economy, and green technologies,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported, the Prime Ministers of the CIS countries discussed issues covering various areas of cooperation between the countries.

In 2025, the Republic of Tajikistan holds the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government is being held in Dushanbe.