Over 15 million rubles returned to migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Moscow

The Representative Office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation provided comprehensive legal and advisory support to Kyrgyzstanis staying in Russia during the first five months of 2025.

Some 175 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were paid 15,764,700 rubles of previously unpaid wages — thanks to legal actions, negotiations with employers and official correspondence.

Six citizens received compensation for industrial injuries in the amount of 6,224,400 rubles.

Representative Office specialists received and consulted 12,279 citizens in person and by phone.

Twenty Kyrgyzstanis were provided with assistance in preparing appeals and applications to the courts of the Russian Federation.

Based on citizens’ requests, 219 trips were made to the Moscow police, 17 visits were made to temporary detention centers for foreign citizens.

Assistance was provided in the repatriation of three minor children left without parental care.

The Representative Office continues to work around the clock. Support is provided both through personal appointments and online.
