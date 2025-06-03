18:43
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution lifting the temporary non-tariff restriction on the import of certain types of construction goods. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The temporary ban on the import by road transport into the Kyrgyz Republic of construction materials—such as slabs, sheets, panels, tiles, and similar non-ornamented products made of gypsum, covered or reinforced solely with paper or cardboard, classified under code 6809 11 000 0 of the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature —has been lifted.

According to the Cabinet, this decision was made to prevent a potential crisis in the construction sector and to ensure price stability. Lifting of the previously imposed temporary restriction is expected to help address the shortage of these products through imports, stabilize the market, and guarantee uninterrupted supply to construction companies.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the lifting of the restriction, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to inform the Executive Committee of the CIS.

The resolution imposing the temporary non-tariff measure on the import of certain construction goods was adopted on March 31, 2025.
