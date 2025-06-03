Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to expand agricultural products export

Representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan met with representatives of the National Center for Marketing and Price Study of the Republic of Belarus, and Kyrgyz Agrotechholding OJSC.

The meeting became an important step towards expanding the export potential of Kyrgyz agricultural products to the Belarusian market. The parties discussed key areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including product supplies, exchange of experience in agronomy, processing technologies and marketing.

The Belarusian side noted their interest in high-quality and organic products produced in the Kyrgyz Republic. In turn, Kyrgyz producers consider the Belarusian market as a promising direction for export, which will contribute to income growth and strengthening positions in the international arena.

The need to develop joint marketing strategies was also discussed, including participation in exhibitions, information exchange on consumer preferences and advertising campaigns.

The meeting participants expressed their readiness for further partnership and implementation of joint projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries in the agricultural sector.