12:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Road repairs in Osh city: Part of Kokum-Biy Street to be closed for four days

Due to road repairs in Osh city, part of Kokum-Biy Street will be closed for four days. The City Hall reported.

Asphalt paving is starting on Kokum-Biy Street according to the schedule, so the section of the road from Birleshken village to Jannat hotel will be closed to traffic today, June 3. The section from the traffic light in Kenesh village to Birleshken village will remain open.

The municipality asks citizens and guests of the southern capital to take the temporary changes with understanding and to use alternative routes while the roads are closed.
link: https://24.kg/english/331365/
views: 94
Print
Related
Section of Chui Avenue to be opened to traffic in Bishkek on June 2
Road repairs in Bishkek: Section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue opened
Road repairs in Bishkek: Another section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard closed
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
Roads to be repaired in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced
Mother's Day celebrated in Osh city
Osh becomes member of EBRD Green Cities program, to get loans
Bridge in Novopokrovka village to be restored in coming days
Road repairs: Section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to be opened
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov plants oaks in Osh city
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
12:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Tajikistan Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Tajikistan
12:24
Measles situation: 7,342 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, nine died
11:54
Road repairs in Osh city: Part of Kokum-Biy Street to be closed for four days
11:49
Land plot in Nookat transformed for construction of logistics center
11:43
More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan