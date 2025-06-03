Road repairs in Osh city: Part of Kokum-Biy Street to be closed for four days

Due to road repairs in Osh city, part of Kokum-Biy Street will be closed for four days. The City Hall reported.

Asphalt paving is starting on Kokum-Biy Street according to the schedule, so the section of the road from Birleshken village to Jannat hotel will be closed to traffic today, June 3. The section from the traffic light in Kenesh village to Birleshken village will remain open.

The municipality asks citizens and guests of the southern capital to take the temporary changes with understanding and to use alternative routes while the roads are closed.