Preferential loan program for gas supply in Bishkek and Chui region resumed

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan announced the launch of «Preferential Financing for Gas Supply in Bishkek and Chui Region — 3» project. Tts press service reported.

This initiative is part of the national energy sector reform program and aims to provide concessional loans for connection to gas supply, the purchase of gas heating boilers, necessary consumables, and construction and installation work.

Key terms of the preferential loans include:

Loan amount: up to 150,000 soms

Loan term: 12 or 24 months

Interest rate: 3 percent per annum

Collateral: none required

Financing will be provided through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank. The financial support is available to individuals, legal entities, and individual entrepreneurs and can be used for both residential and commercial property.

The total cost of the project is 200 million soms. It is aimed at creating comfortable living conditions, reducing reliance on coal and firewood, and improving the environmental situation in the region.

The concessional loans will be provided throughout 2025.