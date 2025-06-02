13:12
Section of Chui Avenue to be opened to traffic in Bishkek on June 2

Repairs of a section of the road on Chui Avenue in Bishkek have been completed ahead of schedule. The press service of the City Hall reported.

After the completion of repair work ahead of schedule by three weeks, a section of Chui Avenue from Lermontov Street to Kurmanjan Datka Street on the northern side of the road will be opened for traffic today, June 2.

«All restoration work is being carried out ahead of the established schedule. The city administration asks residents and visitors of the capital to take possible temporary inconveniences associated with road works with understanding. In order to minimize traffic congestion, Bishkek residents are advised to plan their travel routes in advance and, if possible, use public transport,» the statement says.
