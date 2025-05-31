Part of Leninsky district of Bishkek to have no water on June 2

Supply of residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, other social and industrial facilities in Leninsky district of Bishkek with drinking water will be stopped from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 2. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area is:

— Zhaiyl Baatyr Street — Archa Beshik Street — Arashan Street — Sanzhyra Street — Muromskaya Street — Aini Street — Kopuro Bazar Street — Akhunbaev Street — Repin Street.

The outage is due to work on the removal of a 300-millimeter water pipe along Zhaiyl Baatyr street No. 50.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.