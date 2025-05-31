10:16
Kyrgyzstan intends to establish export of products to Afghan markets

Within the framework of the International Forum in Astana, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of AfghanistanNooruddin Azizi. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan and considers stability in this country as the most important factor in regional security.

«Kyrgyzstan supports the efforts of the current Afghan authorities to stabilize the situation in the country and respects the right of its people to independently determine their future. Bishkek actively participates in international and regional initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Nooruddin Azizi expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for their support and noted Afghanistan’s readiness to develop bilateral cooperation, as well as make efforts to expand trade and economic contacts, develop joint projects and promote them in all areas of mutual interest,» the statement says.

The parties discussed issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation, including establishing exports of Kyrgyz products, including agricultural goods, textiles, machinery, equipment to the market of Afghanistan.
