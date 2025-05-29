Kyrgyzstan may become full member of Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts

Next year, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan may join the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts, which currently includes resorts from four CIS countries. The Deputy Director General for International Cooperation of the Sochi resort Rosa Khutor Sergei Khvorostyany said.

«As for new potential participants, I would like to mention four countries. The first is the Republic of Belarus. Maybe some say that there are not mountains there, but hills. But nevertheless, there are cable ways there. Accordingly, all the attributes of having a ski infrastructure are there. The second is the Kyrgyz Republic, because now the Tourism Development Support Fund of Kyrgyzstan is an associate member of the alliance. Such an agreement has been signed,» he said.

Sergei Khvorostyany added that discussions are underway for Armenia and Tajikistan to join the alliance.

According to him, new countries may join the alliance at the end of February as part of the Eurasian Mountain Forum, which will be held in Kazakhstan at Oi Qaragai and Shymbulak resorts.

Earlier, Kyrgyz officials stated that the republic had already joined this organization.

The Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts was created in 2023 on the initiative of Rosa Khutor. To date, it unites five resorts in the CIS countries — Rosa Khutor in Sochi, Amirsoy in Uzbekistan, Shahdag in Azerbaijan, Shymbulak and Oi Qaragai in Kazakhstan, and the Mona Yong Pyong resort in South Korea.

Recall, the construction of several ski resorts has recently begun in Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, it was reported about the launch of a project on the peaks Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul under the name Ala-Too Resort. The development of a ski cluster is planned, in particular the construction of Uch-Choku ski resort, the all-season ski complex Karkyra in the village of Karkyra, Tyup district, as well as Baytik Mountain Resort ski cluster.