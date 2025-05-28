16:53
Cabinet of Ministers imposes temporary ban on timber exports outside EAEU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the introduction of a temporary ban on the export of timber and timber products from the country outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The ban is set for six months. The corresponding document was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the resolution, the temporary ban applies to timber and timber products classified by codes 4401 (fuel wood), 4403 (unprocessed timber), 4407 (timber products obtained through sawing) of the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity of the EAEU. An exception is humanitarian aid provided by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Economy has been instructed to notify the Secretariat of the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the introduction of the temporary ban. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, must notify the CIS Executive Committee no later than three days from the date the resolution comes into force.

The Customs and Border Services are ordered to take the necessary measures aimed at preventing the illegal export of the said goods.
link: https://24.kg/english/330720/
views: 103
