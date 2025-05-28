12:17
Murder suspect detained in Bishkek after being wanted for 17 years

Employees of the Talas Regional Department of Internal Affairs detained a citizen who had been wanted for almost 17 years on suspicion of murder. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The crime was committed on May 28, 2008 in Talas. Three drunk men beat up a local resident born in 1968. Later they took him to the edge of the forest, where they beat him again and inflicted severe bodily injuries. The victim died. At that time, a case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Two suspects were detained and convicted. The third, a resident of Talas Sh.E., born in 1984, fled and has been on the international wanted list since 2008.

According to the Department of Internal Affairs, the suspect has been outside Kyrgyzstan all these years. As a result of operational and investigative activities, he was detained in Bishkek on May 20, 2025. At the moment, he is in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas city. The investigation is ongoing.
