Murder suspect detained in Bishkek after being wanted for 17 years

Employees of the Talas Regional Department of Internal Affairs detained a citizen who had been wanted for almost 17 years on suspicion of murder. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region informed 24.kg news agency.
According to the Department of Internal Affairs, the suspect has been outside Kyrgyzstan all these years. As a result of operational and investigative activities, he was detained in Bishkek on May 20, 2025. At the moment, he is in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas city. The investigation is ongoing.