Additional building to be built at school No. 3 in 5th microdistrict of Bishkek

The Capital Construction Department under the Bishkek City Hall announced a tender for the construction of an additional educational building for the school No. 3 in the 5th microdistrict of Bishkek.

According to the state procurement portal, it is planned to allocate almost 420 million soms for this.

Tender bids are accepted until June 9.

It should be noted that some of the capital’s schools are overcrowded. The problem is being solved through construction of additional buildings or merging general education schools.
