Over 1.5 tons of drugs seized in a week in CSTO member states

A sub-regional anti-drug operation «Channel-Mountain Outpost» was conducted by CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states. The organization’s official Telegram channel reports.

The operation took place from May 18 to May 23 on the territory of the CSTO member states. It involved law enforcement agencies, border and customs services, state security agencies, financial intelligence units, as well as observers — employees of law enforcement agencies of Iran and China, representatives of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the CIS Member States, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

More than 17,000 employees were involved in the operation. Joint efforts uncovered 636 drug-related crimes, including 13 cases of smuggling, and exposed 103 drug trafficking groups. Four cases of laundering of drug proceeds and 47 other offenses were registered. A total of 405 people were detained for drug-related crimes.

Preliminary data indicates that more than 1,742 kilograms of narcotics, psychotropic and potent substances were seized. This includes over 350 kilograms of marijuana, more than 188 kilograms of hashish, 298 kilograms of opium, over 832 kilograms of mephedrone, 31 kilograms of heroin, and 341 kilograms of precursors.

In addition, 955 internet sites disseminating prohibited drug-related content were detected. Authorities seized 34 firearms and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition. A total of 463 individuals wanted by law enforcement were also detained.
