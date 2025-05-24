Tajik Parliament ratifies treaty on junction point of borders of 3 countries

The Lower House of the Parliament of Tajikistan at the regular meeting ratified the agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the junction point of the state borders of the three countries. The republic’s mass media reported with reference to the Parliament.

This document, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and security, was signed on March 31, 2025 during a trilateral meeting of Central Asian leaders — President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

Ratification of the treaty by the Tajik side is a key step in its implementation. Within the framework of the summit in Sughd, where the signing of the main document took place, the Khujand Declaration on eternal friendship between the three countries and the protocol on exchange of instruments of ratification of the treaty on alliance were also adopted.

A landmark event was the opening of the Friendship Complex on the border of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan — a monument symbolizing the strong good-neighborly relations of the peoples of Central Asia.

The parties emphasize that such agreements play a significant role in resolving border issues, promote confidence and stability in the region, and create favorable conditions for the development of economic and humanitarian cooperation between the three brotherly countries.