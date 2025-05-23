New market in Osh: Total cost of construction is 550 million soms

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the progress of construction of a number of large facilities in Osh city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers visited:

Municipal enterprise Avtorynok Zhapalak, which is currently being reconstructed;

Central market under construction — an industrial and logistics shopping center;

Clinic of Osh State University under construction. The seven-story clinic is designed for 312 beds;

The sports school Dolphin under construction. Its pool is designed to simultaneously serve 100 people.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the market is being built on an area of ​​6.7 hectares and will include retail space for 2,400 people. The total cost of construction is 550 million soms.

«The main goal of the project is to organize trade in a new, modern format, develop logistics infrastructure and provide sellers with all the necessary conditions,» the statement says.

The Cabinet added that the market will be put into operation this year.

Earlier, the City Hall reported that four markets — Kelechek, Beksultan, clothing market and the market Sheyit-Dobo, where building materials and paints are sold, would be relocated to the new site.

Kelechek market vendors opposed the relocation. They gathered near the building of the Osh City Hall, but were unable to meet with Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.