Cabinet of Ministers introduces temporary price regulation for coronary stents

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the temporary rules for monitoring and regulating prices for coronary stents and related consumables. This decision is aimed at increasing the availability of the most important medical products for patients with heart disease. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

According to the resolution, companies engaged in the sale of coronary stents are required to submit applications with the prices of products to the authorized body within 10 working days.

In the event of untimely filing applications, the state will set prices independently. Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic

Liability is provided for violation of new requirements.

The decision will come into effect 15 days after the official publication and will last until December 31, 2025. Execution control is assigned to a special unit under the presidential administration.

These measures, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, will help to make heart diseases treatment more accessible to all citizens.