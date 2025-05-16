Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan warns of new type of fraud

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan issued an official warning about a new type of fraud. Fraudsters send fake emails on behalf of tax authorities, containing false information about debt and proposals for its settlement.

The state service emphasizes that they do not send notifications to taxpayers by email.

As the press service reported, such letters often contain a request to follow a link or download a file. The State Tax Service categorically states that such messages are not related to their activities and are an attempt at fraud.

Clicking on links specified in such letters can lead to downloading of malicious software. This, in turn, can give attackers access to your personal data, block the operation of the device or cause other damage.

The Tax Service officially states that all relevant information for taxpayers, including information about debt and official notifications, is available exclusively through the «Personal Account of the Taxpayer» on the website.