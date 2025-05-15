Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border

A new procedure regulating the entry and operation of foreign vehicles in the country came into force on May 3, 2025. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan explained the changes.

The main goals of the innovation are to improve road safety, eliminate the illegal import of vehicles, legalize the gray market of used cars.

According to the ministry, foreign vehicles may now only enter through international checkpoints. These vehicles must be officially registered and their data entered into the Unified System of External Migration Accounting. This information is synchronized with the Ministry of Internal Affairs databases, including checks for wanted or stolen vehicles.

What is required at the border: A passport or other document permitting border crossing;

A vehicle registration certificate indicating the make, model, identification number, state number plate and type of vehicle;

A driver’s license;

A document confirming the right to own or use a car (if the driver is not the owner).

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are prohibited from entering the territory of the republic in vehicles with foreign number plates unless they are deregistered in the country of registration. Import is permitted only if they are deregistered and will be subsequently registered in Kyrgyzstan.

A restriction has been introduced for foreigners: a car with foreign number plates is allowed to stay in the Kyrgyz Republic not more than six months. After that, the vehicle must be taken out of the country for at least 30 calendar days. Violation will result in liability under the Code of Offenses.

To legally operate foreign vehicles in the republic, the following is required: Technical inspection;

Civil liability insurance;

Registration certificate and number plates;

Country-of-origin identification mark, in accordance with the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

An exception is made for vehicles traveling in international traffic. The requirements for technical inspection and insurance do not apply to them.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that a similar procedure is in effect in Kazakhstan. Since November 2023, foreign cars are allowed in the neighboring state only when participating in international traffic, and citizens are required to register their cars at their place of residence.