EBRD keeps forecast of Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth in 2025 at level of 7 percent

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) left the GDP growth forecast for Kyrgyzstan in 2025 unchanged at the level of 7 percent. The updated Regional Economic Prospects report of the bank says.

The bank’s experts also left their GDP growth estimate for 2026 unchanged at 6 percent.

According to the EBRD, high economic growth continues to be observed in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2025. In the first two months of the year, it amounted to 10.7 percent, driven by industrial growth of 14.7 percent and domestic trade growth of 17 percent.

Investment remained resilient, growing by approximately 13.4 percent during the same period. This growth was supported by high public capital expenditures, fueled by strong budget revenue performance. Most investments were directed toward the construction of mining enterprises, information and communications infrastructure, power supply facilities, manufacturing, and housing.

According to the bank’s experts, the contribution of foreign trade to economic growth is declining, and the economic impulse is now mainly supported by domestic demand, which is underpinned by significant remittances, rising wages, and expanded lending.