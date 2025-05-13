2,500 Kyrgyzstanis departed for seasonal work in the UK since start of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, around 2,500 Kyrgyzstanis have traveled to the United Kingdom for seasonal employment. Bakyt Darmankul uulu, Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to the Deputy Minister, 3,000 more citizens are expected to depart in the second phase.

«Our ministry has an international employment center, which collaborates with four private agencies. As a result, approximately 20,000 people went abroad for work last year. Currently, Kyrgyzstanis are employed in 29 countries, with the UK being the most in-demand destination, primarily for seasonal jobs. The host country requires the labor force to work for a certain period of time and then return to their homeland. England has provided 40,000 quotas for foreign citizens, of which 10,000 are for our country,» he said.

Bakyt Darmankul uulu also reported a noticeable decline in the number of Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia in recent years.

«Currently, around 600,000 Kyrgyzstanis are working abroad, with 379,000 of them in Russia. In 2020, the number of Kyrgyz migrants in Russia was about 680,000,» he said.

Bakyt Darmankul uulu noted that Kyrgyzstan’s authorities are interested not only in easing conditions for compatriots abroad, but also in their return to homeland. At the same time, migration processes continue also among the Kyrgyzstanis who returned from Russia, there are those who go to work in other countries.