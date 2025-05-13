Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce temporary ban on export of coal by road

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan proposes to introduce a six-month ban on the export of coal by road, with the exception of Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny road checkpoints. The corresponding draft resolution has been published for public discussion.

It is noted that the ban applies to solid fuels classified by codes 2701 and 2702 of the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature.

The restrictions do not apply to Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise when exporting coal through the state border checkpoints of Kyrgyzstan.

The background statement to the draft resolution states that the purpose of the ban is to prevent a possible shortage of solid fuel on the domestic market, as well as to contain and regulate coal prices for the population.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Kyrgyzkomur exports solid fuel at a price significantly higher than the average market one. For example, in 2024, the average cost was 6,960 soms per ton, and the average export price for the total volume of deliveries was 4,494 soms per ton.

Officials believe that the ban on coal exports should prevent cases of smuggling and unjustified underpricing, ensure transparency in terms of volumes, cost and brands of exported solid fuel and full receipt of tax and customs payments to the republican budget.

According to statistics, from 2023 to the first quarter of 2025, Kyrgyzkomur exported over 442,000 tons of coal to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for a total of over 2.8 billion soms.