Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers

The police of Kemin district have conducted preventive measures with foreign workers from India and Pakistan. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

These activities are aimed at preventing and avoiding interethnic conflicts and ensuring security.

Special attention is being paid to dormitories and places where Indian and Pakistani citizens work. Meetings are being held with diaspora representatives, and monitoring of social media and online platforms is being carried out.

Additionally, security has been ensured at Manas International Airport and at the diplomatic missions of the two countries. Law enforcement agencies are working in an enhanced mode in this direction.

India launched a military operation against Pakistan on the evening of May 6. The Ministry of Defense stated that the target was infrastructure «used to plan and direct terrorist attacks against India.» In response, Pakistan closed its airspace and launched missile strikes on Indian territory.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated following a terrorist attack on April 22 in the town of Pahalgam in Indian Kashmir. Militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people. India has accused authorities of Pakistan of involvement in the attack.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov expressed concern about the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan and called on the parties to show restraint.