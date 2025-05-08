13:10
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers

The police of Kemin district have conducted preventive measures with foreign workers from India and Pakistan. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

These activities are aimed at preventing and avoiding interethnic conflicts and ensuring security.

Special attention is being paid to dormitories and places where Indian and Pakistani citizens work. Meetings are being held with diaspora representatives, and monitoring of social media and online platforms is being carried out.

Additionally, security has been ensured at Manas International Airport and at the diplomatic missions of the two countries. Law enforcement agencies are working in an enhanced mode in this direction.

India launched a military operation against Pakistan on the evening of May 6. The Ministry of Defense stated that the target was infrastructure «used to plan and direct terrorist attacks against India.» In response, Pakistan closed its airspace and launched missile strikes on Indian territory.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated following a terrorist attack on April 22 in the town of Pahalgam in Indian Kashmir. Militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people. India has accused authorities of Pakistan of involvement in the attack.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov expressed concern about the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan and called on the parties to show restraint.
link: https://24.kg/english/328448/
views: 108
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
President of Kyrgyzstan sends condolences to Indian PM over Pahalgam attack
Gunmen open fire on tourist group in India: Over 25 killed
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in New Delhi
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Delhi – Bishkek – Delhi flight to be launched from February 15, 2025
24 people killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
12:29
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indi...
12:20
Fine for absence of electronic invoices for market purchases canceled
12:08
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on 80th anniversary of Victory
11:16
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President
11:07
Winners of “Red Carnation” contest awarded in Bishkek