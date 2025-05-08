Fine for absence of electronic invoices for market purchases canceled

Fine for the absence of electronic invoices (e-invoices) for purchases at markets has been canceled in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

The agency clarified that if you purchase goods at the markets without e-invoices, the tax authorities will not apply penalties.

The innovation applies to buyers who purchase products from sellers, working under a single tax with rates of 0.1, 0.5 and 1 percent, as well as in special trade zones, such as Dordoi and Kara-Suu.

The Tax Service reminded that in connection with the transition to the license system, which is expected in the near future, these single tax rates will be canceled. Instead of them, licenses will be introduced, and entrepreneurs will be able to work without e-invoices and cash registers.

Tax officials are making changes that are aimed at simplifying terms for small and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, control over large enterprises and imports is strengthened.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Tax Service Almambet Shykmamtov said that only large businesses will have to use e-invoices, and now work is underway to simplify it in coordination with business representatives. According to him, small and medium-sized businesses should be shielded from excessive red taping and bureaucracy.