Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President

The salaries of law enforcement officers will be increased by 35 percent from July 1, 2025. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced, congratulating the people of Kyrgyzstan on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on the central Ala-Too Square in Bishkek.

According to him, the salaries of contract servicemen will also be increased by the same amount from November 1.

The head of state noted that the budget of the Armed Forces and other military formations has been increased by more than 400 percent compared to 2020. Servicemen are provided with modern weapons, the infrastructure of military towns and garrisons is being developed, and a decent level of material and technical supplies is being provided.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that since the beginning of the year, the salaries of military personnel and law enforcement officers have been increased, as well as the amount of monetary compensation for renting temporary housing, so that the families of military personnel feel confident and dignified in society.

«These measures are not just a form of support. This is recognition of your selfless work, sleepless nights spent «on the border with the enemy, in defense of the people.» We are strengthening our defense capability.

Kyrgyzstan has determined all borders with neighboring states, every meter of territory is recorded, and the installation of fences has begun. We have proven to the world community that even the most pressing and complex issues can be resolved peacefully,» he said.
