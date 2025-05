Rain is expected in Bishkek at the end of the week, meteorologists say.

The weather will be sunny on May 8. Daytime temperature will reach +35°C, and at night it will drop to +15°C.

On May 9, nighttime temperature will be around +16°C. During the day, rain and thunderstorms are expected, with air temperature up to +29°C.

Rain is also forecast for May 10 and May 11. Nighttime temperature will drop to +14°C, while it will be warm during the day — up to +27°C.