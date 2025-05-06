11:18
Cabinet Chairman shown progress of construction of Karkyra health resort

As part of a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the progress of construction of Karkyra mountain health resort.

He inspected the territory of the complex, got acquainted with the current work, plans for the near future and discussed issues related to the timing of the project.

«Construction of Karkyra mountain health resort is a strategically important project for the development of the country’s tourism potential. We will make every effort to complete the construction on time and with high quality. This is, of course, an investment in the future of the entire ski cluster,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

He also emphasized that work is currently underway on a large-scale project to create a modern tourism cluster in Issyk-Kul region.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, comprehensive support for investors is one of the key priorities of state policy. He noted the need for maximum assistance to investors, creating favorable conditions for the successful implementation of projects.
