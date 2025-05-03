Nearly 2.5 billion soms planned to be allocated for sports development in 2025

Significant progress is being made in the development of sports in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev said at the opening of the SCO International Marathon Run the Silk Road — 2025.

According to Torobaev, funding for the sector was doubled in 2024 to 2.141 billion som, and a budget of 2,445 billion som has been planned for 2025.

«New sports facilities are being actively built in the country, including the largest stadium in Central Asia that meets FIFA standards. Kyrgyz athletes demonstrate high results in the international arena, having won 835 medals last year,» the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service quoted Bakyt Torobaev as saying.