16:23
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Nearly 2.5 billion soms planned to be allocated for sports development in 2025

Significant progress is being made in the development of sports in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev said at the opening of the SCO International Marathon Run the Silk Road — 2025.

According to Torobaev, funding for the sector was doubled in 2024 to 2.141 billion som, and a budget of 2,445 billion som has been planned for 2025.

«New sports facilities are being actively built in the country, including the largest stadium in Central Asia that meets FIFA standards. Kyrgyz athletes demonstrate high results in the international arena, having won 835 medals last year,» the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service quoted Bakyt Torobaev as saying.
link: https://24.kg/english/328200/
views: 149
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months
Sports hall planned for construction in Kalys-Ordo residential area
New sports and fitness complex opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan’s Olympians exempted from paying income tax on bonuses
Kyrgyz Kurosh World Championship: Team of Kyrgyzstan wins first four medals
Cholpon-Ata city to host President's Cup in National Sports
Multifunctional sports complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstani covers most difficult triathlon distance
President Sadyr Japarov wishes Kyrgyz athletes success at Paris Olympics
Awards paid to athletes of national teams to be exempt from income tax
Popular
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
3 May, Saturday
15:44
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development e...
15:38
Investment territory with special status to appear in Tamchy
15:30
Climate change: Main problems of mountainous regions in Kyrgyzstan named
15:20
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
14:57
School for 750 students planned to be built in Kara-Balta city