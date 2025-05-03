Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have been named leaders in the export of medicinal raw materials to China, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the first quarter of 2025, at least 3,000 tons of raw materials for traditional Chinese medicine were imported to the country through Khorgos checkpoint of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

Licorice root from Central Asia is popular among Chinese pharmaceutical companies. Since the beginning of 2025, one of the logistics companies has imported more than 950 tons of this raw material.

In March 2025, a platform for trading medicinal raw materials was launched in Xinjiang, which provides unhindered import and export channels between the XUAR and the countries of Central Asia.