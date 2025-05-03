13:13
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have been named leaders in the export of medicinal raw materials to China, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the first quarter of 2025, at least 3,000 tons of raw materials for traditional Chinese medicine were imported to the country through Khorgos checkpoint of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

Licorice root from Central Asia is popular among Chinese pharmaceutical companies. Since the beginning of 2025, one of the logistics companies has imported more than 950 tons of this raw material.

In March 2025, a platform for trading medicinal raw materials was launched in Xinjiang, which provides unhindered import and export channels between the XUAR and the countries of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/328183/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
President of Uzbekistan shows interest in insulin syringes made in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan continues to introduce women-only carriages on local train routes
Kazakhstan to provide Kyrgyzstan with tariff benefits in exchange for water
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on May 1
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss coordination of locust control measures
Popular
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
3 May, Saturday
13:03
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputi...
12:52
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district detained
12:41
Activities of illegal online casino organized by foreigner suppressed in Bishkek
12:32
Kyrgyzstan’s fallen heroes of Great Patriotic War honored in Minsk
12:19
Law "On Status of Deputy of Parliament" proposed to be amended in Kyrgyzstan