Tender for purchase of 100 elevators for Bishkek announced in Kyrgyzstan

A tender for the purchase of one hundred elevators for the capital has been announced in Kyrgyzstan. The relevant information was posted on the state procurement portal.

Bishkekgorlift municipal enterprise has announced a tender for the purchase of elevators. It is planned to allocate 194.7 million soms from the local budget for the purchase of equipment.

Bishkekgorlift plans to buy 62 eight-stop and 38 nine-stop elevators.

Applications are accepted until May 15, 2025. Participants are required to provide a bid security.