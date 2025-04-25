18:32
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan ends Q1 2025 with profit of 7.3 billion soms

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented data from the report on its financial position as of the end of the first quarter of 2025.

According to the published information as of March 31, 2025, the total capital of the National Bank amounted to 126,194.8 billion soms. This significantly exceeds the figure for the same date last year (March 31, 2024), when the total capital was 81,704.5 billion soms.

The growth in capital is largely due to an increase in the reserve for revaluation of foreign currency and monetary gold, which at the end of the first quarter of 2025 reached 106,592.4 billion soms compared to 57,414.5 billion soms a year earlier.

In addition, for the first quarter of 2025, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic recorded a profit of 7,378.6 billion soms for the reporting period. Recall, a loss of 128 million soms was recorded for the same period in 2024.

The authorized capital (4 billion soms) and the mandatory reserve (8,263 billion soms) remained unchanged compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024. The reserve for revaluation of investments in securities measured at fair value through other consolidated income made up a negative value of 39.2 million soms (versus −281 million soms a year earlier).

The total indicator «Liabilities and Capital» as of March 31, 2025 amounted to 620,332 billion soms, an increase compared to 465,453.1 billion soms as of March 31, 2024.
