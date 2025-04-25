Journalists urge Prosecutor General's Office to stop attempts to close April TV

Media Action Platform Kyrgyzstan expresses extreme concern over the information about a possible procedure for revoking the license of April TV channel.

«The basis for the appeal of the prosecutor’s office of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek to the court was the alleged «linguistic signs of a negative nature», «sarcastic expressions» and even «facial expressions» of the TV channel’s presenters, which, according to the prosecutor’s office, violates the law and is subject to sanctions up to and including termination of broadcasting.

We consider such wording an extremely dangerous precedent, opening the way to arbitrary and subjective interpretation of the law, distorting the very essence of a democratic society. Criticism of the authorities, irony, even a harsh tone are not a crime, but a natural and necessary part of public dialogue, especially in the context of political pluralism. Mentioning «the wrong facial expressions» as the reason for sanctions looks like a legal and logical absurdity that does not comply with the norms of either national legislation or international standards in the field of freedom of expression.

An attempt to revoke the license for «emotional coloring» of content is an attack not only on one media outlet, but also on freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and international obligations, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Kyrgyzstan has acceded,» the statement says.

Journalists express concern about the violation of the principle of proportionality.

«Even in the case of controversial content, the punishment in the form of license revocation is an extreme, disproportionate step. By analogy, measures that are applied in democratic countries — from explanatory letters to administrative warnings, but not the destruction of the broadcasting platform,» they note.

The Media Action Platform adds that attempts to pressure the media on non-transparent or subjective grounds can be perceived as a form of censorship, which destroys public trust in regulatory institutions and harms the international image of Kyrgyzstan as a democratic state.

«Freedom of expression, including in the form of tone, style, visual and verbal expression of opinion, is not only a basic norm of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, but also an obligation of the state under a number of international treaties (including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights). Any interference in the work of the media should be guided exclusively by the law, and not by personal interpretations of experts regarding emotional facial expressions, gestures or intonations.

Independent media are an integral part of a sustainable democratic society, especially during periods of political, economic and social change.

In this regard, the Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan calls on:

— The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic to immediately cease actions aimed at revoking the license of April TV channel on formal or subjective grounds;

— The country’s president and the Zhogorku Kenesh to pay attention to the alarming trend of increasing pressure on independent media, which contradicts the course for democratic development of the country;

— The Media Complaints Commission (Ethics Commission), the Union of Journalists, the Independent Union of Journalists to conduct a public and transparent analysis of the situation with the participation of representatives of the media community, lawyers and international observers;

— All colleagues, human rights activists and international partners to show solidarity and support for April TV channel as part of the media environment that has the right to existence and freedom of critical expression.

«Kyrgyzstan has long and difficultly built a reputation as the most open country in the region in matters of freedom of speech. We are convinced that our society is mature enough to withstand a diversity of opinions — even inconvenient ones. Freedom of speech is not a threat, but the basis for stability and trust between the government and citizens,» the statement reads.

Recall, prosecutor’s office of Oktyabrsky district filed a lawsuit to shut down April TV channel.