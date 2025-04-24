16:37
Large-scale event to take place on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on City Day

The City Hall in cooperation with RCA Living is planning an immersive event in honor of the 147th anniversary of Bishkek on April 26-27 on the central Ala-Too Square of the capital.

It is a series of unique and interconnected activities that will take citizens on an exciting journey through time.

«On April 26-27, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the square will host creative performances and entertainment events combining tradition and modernity, energetic performances with mascots and youth flash mobs that will delight the guests.

In addition, musical groups and dance troupes will show their performances, alternating them with social activity zones, virtual reality technology booths, and interactive games. Special attention in this event is paid to 3D mapping shows, as well as impressive sound effects, designed to create a unique spectacle,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/327216/
views: 182
