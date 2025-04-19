17:06
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025

Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounted to 68 tons in the first two months of this year. The materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

From January to February 2025, the Kyrgyz Republic exported 68 tons of honey worth $180,400.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the export value decreased by $171,600 due to the cessation of supplies to the United States. At the same time, the volume of export supplies increased by 8.8 tons.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyz honey is planned to be included in the register of the European Union at the beginning of this year.
