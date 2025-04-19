12:08
Ambassador and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia discuss raid on Kyrgyzstanis

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Kubanychbek Bokontaev met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin.

The parties discussed the situation around the incident with Kyrgyzstanis in a Moscow bathhouse complex, which caused a wide public outcry.

The head of the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission expressed concern over the incident that occurred on April 10 and asked the Russian side to consider this issue objectively and fairly.

The parties noted their firm determination to further strengthen Kyrgyz-Russian relations in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership. In addition, they exchanged views on upcoming foreign policy contacts at the highest and high levels within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

A mass detention of natives and citizens of Kyrgyzstan with the use of violence took place in Bodrost bathhouse in Moscow on April 10. Earlier, a video filmed in a bathhouse was posted on social media: security officers in balaclavas and unknown individuals with red armbands beat men, lay them face down and force them to crawl into a room where other detainees are already lying. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Vakunov and handed him a note with a request to provide information on the grounds for the operation carried out by law enforcement agencies, as well as on the use of force against citizens. The Russian Interior Ministry stated that the police did not commit «illegal actions» against Kyrgyzstanis.
