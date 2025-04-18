15:10
Taliban removed from list of terrorist organizations in Russia

The Supreme Court of Russia has lifted the ban on the activities of Taliban movement in the country. RBC reports.

The ruling comes into effect immediately.

On March 31, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office submitted a petition to the Supreme Court requesting permission for the Taliban to operate, which was recognized as terrorist in 2003. Almost a year earlier, in May 2024, Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Justice made a similar appeal to the president.

Previously, Russian legislation did not have a mechanism for removing organizations from the list of terrorist groups. Such a mechanism was introduced through amendments to the Law «On Countering Terrorism.» Under the new provisions, a court may suspend a ban, if the organization has ceased promoting and supporting terrorism and is no longer violating the Criminal Code.

In 2003, the Taliban was recognized as an extremist Islamic movement, associated with illegal armed groups and using terror as a political tool.
