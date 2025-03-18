Number of objects in Jeti-Oguz district returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned a land plot of 6.6 ares with a warehouse of 18 square meters, originally on the balance sheet of Sart Ake secondary school in Kyzyl-Suu village in Jeti-Oguz district.

It was found out that the said plot was illegally transferred to private ownership in 2004. The current owner, realizing the illegality of his ownership of the property, voluntarily transferred the land to the balance sheet of Kyzyl-Suu aiyl okmotu.

Similarly, a land plot of 2 hectares, designated for agricultural use, on which construction work for the tourism sector was carried out, located on Uch-Karabulun site of Kyzyl-Suu aiyl aimak, Jeti-Oguz district, on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake was returned to state ownership. The actual owners voluntarily transferred 2 hectares of land to the state balance sheet.