Bar-Bulak resort in Issyk-Kul region returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned Bar-Bulak resort to the state, the SCNS press center reported.

It is noted that the resort with a land plot of 2.3 hectares, located in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, was illegally transferred to the Ton branch of the Social Fund in 2005 to pay off a debt.

The transfer of property, as the state committee reported, was carried out by officials of Ak-Terek rural administration, although the resort was not on their balance sheet.

Further, according to the SCNS, in 2006, a private individual (B.Zh.) bought the resort from the Social Fund for 2,542,740 soms and received an act on the right of private ownership. But already in 2007, the inter-district court of Issyk-Kul region declared the transaction between the Ak-Terek rural administration and the Ton branch of the Social Fund invalid, after which the individual received his money back.

But, as it turned out, the state act on the right of private property was not annulled accordingly, and B.Zh. continued to illegally use the resort.

«In order to legalize this property, having forged documents, in 2016 he received a loan and mortgaged the resort to Aiyl Bank OJSC. On suspicion of forgery of documents and money laundering, B.Zh. was detained by investigative bodies. During the investigation, having admitted his guilt, he transferred Bar-Bulak resort to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the SCNS reported.

It is noted that experts are conducting an appraisal, and the investigation is ongoing.