Parliament to consider agreement on state border with Tajikistan on March 19

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a statement after signing an agreement on the border with Tajikistan.

«It is, of course, difficult for our citizens to leave the transferred territories, because this is their native land. Residents of Tajik villages that became part of Kyrgyzstan experience the same feelings. This is difficult for both sides. But when the border issue is being resolved, the interests of the entire state come first. We will provide the relocated with new homes, they will live better than before,» the head of state wrote.

Thousands of citizens have died in border conflicts on both sides over 30 years, but today «eternal peace has been established» in Central Asia," the president said.

In his opinion, the Central Asian countries should introduce a visa-free regime among themselves, and a single visa should be introduced for tourists, allowing them to move freely around the region.

The document will be presented in detail in Parliament on March 19.

«We did not disclose many details of the document before ratification, because we did not want to disrupt the process before it was signed. On March 19, Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich will explain every part of the agreement, down to the smallest details, in Parliament.

Journalists, public activists, demagogues, populists, as well as those who want to attract attention and earn votes in the next elections, be sure to come.

Ask questions openly, get clear and comprehensive answers. When complex and historical issues between two states are being resolved, personal interests should be put aside,» the president wrote.

Recall, the agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

On February 27, six committees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reviewed and approved agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border.

On March 13, Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon signed the agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.