Border agreement to be signed during Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan

During the state visit of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the two countries will sign a border agreement along with other bilateral documents. Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to Azymbakiev, the visit will include ceremonial events and bilateral meetings with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

A joint statement by Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon is also planned.

The state visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for March 12–13.

A border agreement was signed in Bishkek on February 21 following negotiations between government delegations on delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. On February 27, six committees of the Zhogorku Kenesh reviewed and approved the ratification of the agreement.

More details about the terms of the agreement between the two countries can be found here.