13:07
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Border agreement to be signed during Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan

During the state visit of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the two countries will sign a border agreement along with other bilateral documents. Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to Azymbakiev, the visit will include ceremonial events and bilateral meetings with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

A joint statement by Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon is also planned.

The state visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for March 12–13.

A border agreement was signed in Bishkek on February 21 following negotiations between government delegations on delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. On February 27, six committees of the Zhogorku Kenesh reviewed and approved the ratification of the agreement.

More details about the terms of the agreement between the two countries can be found here.
link: https://24.kg/english/322365/
views: 146
Print
Related
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
President of Tajikistan to visit Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue has been finally resolved
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Rogun HPP in Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to resume regular flights
PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss increase in trade turnover
Adylbek Kasymaliev pays working visit to Tajikistan
Neutral status granted to Tort-Kocho area on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Joint Committee of Parliament approves agreement with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchange villages, land plots along state border
Popular
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
12:30
Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in Bishkek kindergartens Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in...
12:21
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
11:50
Bishkek schools to switch to online classes due to visit of Emomali Rahmon
11:40
Border agreement to be signed during Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan
11:34
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan