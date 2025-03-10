17:29
Azamat Maripov placed in pretrial detention center for calls for mass riots

Facebook user Azamat Maripov was placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 for two months. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

On March 9, by the ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court, the petition of the investigator of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take A.M.M. into custody was granted and he was placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 for two months.

He is charged under the article «Calls for active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials and for mass riots, as well as calls for violence against citizens» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, Azamat Maripov was detained in April 2024. The Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district then reported the detention of six men suspected of beating and holding a Bishkek resident. The incident was actively discussed on social media, some users identified the detained as members of Mekenchil party.

In addition, the head of the Presidential and Cabinet Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, said that he gave $13,000 to Azamat Maripov, who asked for this money for a wedding. Later, Maripov and other people began to blackmail Tumanbaev.
